Tim Banks discusses Vols’ spring practices

Tennessee practiced for the second time during spring Tuesday at Haslam Field.

Spring practices will conclude April 15 with the Vols’ annual Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following Tuesday’s practice, Tennessee’s third-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with media. Banks’ media availability can be watched below.

