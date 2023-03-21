Tim Banks discusses Vols’ spring practices

Dan Harralson

Tennessee practiced for the second time during spring Tuesday at Haslam Field.

Spring practices will conclude April 15 with the Vols’ annual Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

PHOTOS: Tennessee football practices for second time during spring

Following Tuesday’s practice, Tennessee’s third-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with media. Banks’ media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

