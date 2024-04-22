Tigers visit the Rays to open 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (12-10, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-11, fifth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2-0, 2.28 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (1-0, 2.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -113, Rays -107; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 12-11 record overall and a 7-7 record at home. The Rays have a 6-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has gone 8-3 on the road and 12-10 overall. The Tigers are 10-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Ramirez has a double and a home run for the Rays. Amed Rosario is 18-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has four doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 13-for-38 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Tigers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin), Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.