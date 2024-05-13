Tigers start 3-game series at home against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (11-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-20, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 7.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -167, Marlins +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Miami Marlins on Monday to start a three-game series.

Detroit is 20-20 overall and 9-11 at home. The Tigers have a 16-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has an 11-31 record overall and a 5-14 record in road games. The Marlins have gone 1-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with nine home runs while slugging .497. Andy Ibanez is 12-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has eight home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .263 for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 12-for-38 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 3-7, .237 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.