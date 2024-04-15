Tigers host the Rangers in first of 4-game series

Texas Rangers (8-8, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-6, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (0-0); Tigers: Reese Olson (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -120, Tigers +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers to open a four-game series.

Detroit is 3-4 at home and 9-6 overall. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Texas has an 8-8 record overall and a 3-3 record on the road. The Rangers have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .269.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with a .236 batting average, and has three doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and seven RBI. Matthew Vierling is 10-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with a .328 batting average, and has three doubles, four home runs, six walks and 15 RBI. Marcus Semien is 13-for-42 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

Rangers: Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Brock Burke: 15-Day IL (hand), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (neck), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.