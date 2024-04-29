Tigers host the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (13-15, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (16-12, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (1-2, 5.55 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Tigers: Kenta Maeda (0-1, 5.96 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -114, Tigers -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to open a three-game series.

Detroit is 16-12 overall and 6-8 in home games. The Tigers are 11-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 8-8 in road games and 13-15 overall. The Cardinals are 2-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerry Carpenter leads the Tigers with a .276 batting average, and has five doubles, two triples, three home runs, three walks and 14 RBI. Mark Canha is 13-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has eight doubles and four home runs while hitting .288 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-38 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Carson Kelly: day-to-day (rib), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin), Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.