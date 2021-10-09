Tiger Woods spotted back on golf course 8 months after car crash

Tiger Woods' road to recovery has apparently reached the golf course.

Eight months after the horrific car crash that left him with multiple fractures in his right leg, the golf great was spotted on a course, club in hand, overseeing his son competing in a junior event this weekend. Woods appears to still have a long sleeve on his injured right leg, but that seems to be the only indication of his ongoing rehab.

🚨BACK ON THE COURSE — Tiger Woods was seen this weekend in Florida watching his son compete at a junior event. TW was wearing a sleeve on his right leg & golf clothes on the range with a club in hand. First sighting in quite some time. 🙌 (Post credit: Mack Williams / Facebook) pic.twitter.com/U7Ie42ZxOE — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) October 9, 2021

Obviously, the question remains if Woods is capable of swinging a golf club again, but all good signs are welcome considering what was feared when the extent of his injuries was first reported.

Tiger Woods' rehab continues

Woods was hospitalized after his single-car rollover crash on Feb. 23. His injuries were numerous, but were most severe in a right leg that had compounds fractures in both the tibia and fibula. A long rod was inserted to stabilize the tibia while an assortment of screws and pins were inserted into his ankle and foot.

Woods' recovery has continued at a slow pace since then. He was released from the hospital in mid-March and posted a photo of himself in crutches and a walking boot a month later. One month after that, he appeared out of the walking boot.

Even now, it's unclear if Woods will compete in golf at the elite level again, but his presence is still being felt across the sport. Most recently, he helped spur a Team USA rout at the Ryder Cup from afar last month.