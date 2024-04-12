Tiger Woods shoots first-round 73 as 23-hole Masters test looms

Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole in second round of the Masters Tournament on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Murray/UPI

April 12 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods finished his suspended first round with two bogies over his final five holes for a 1-over 73 on Friday at the 2024 Masters Tournament. He will test his body with 18 more holes during Friday's second round.

Woods started Friday at 1-under and in a 15-way tie for 17th, six strokes back of leader Bryson DeChambeau.

The 15-time major champion made a bogey on No. 14, his first hole of Friday's resumed round. Woods made par on Nos. 15, 16 and 17. He finished the round with a bogey on No. 18.

The 48-year-old returned tee No. 1 to start his second round at 10:18 a.m., less than an hour after he finished the first round. The quick turnaround will be a physical test for the five-time Masters winner, who is dealing with lingering leg and back issues.

Woods hit his opening tee shot Friday 314 yards on No. 14, a 440-yard, par-4 named Chinese Fir. His next shot went 102 yards, but landed short of the green, about 22 yards in front of the pin.

Tiger Woods walks down the fairway on the second hole during the first round of the Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Woods followed with an uphill chip, which bounced onto the green, went left of the hole and set up a 22-foot putt. He missed that par putt short and to the right and chipped in for his second bogey of the round.

Woods then hit a 287-yard drive on the 465-yard, par-4, known as Holly. He hit his next shot 160 yards into a bunker to the right of the green. He hit his next shot a little too hard, as it rolled past the hole, setting up a 13-foot par putt. He missed that shot to the right and then tapped the ball in for his final bogey.

Tiger Woods takes his second shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

He dropped outside the Top 35 in the standings after completing his first 18 holes. Nicolai Hojgaard and Max Homa fired matching 5-under 67s to tie for third place through 18 holes. Cam Davis and Danny Willett are tied for fifth at 4-under.

DeChambeau, who carded a 7-under 65, maintained his one-stroke lead on the field upon completion of the first round. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (66), the tournament favorite, sits in second place.

Tiger Woods tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

No. 3 Jon Rahm, the defending champion, Phil Mickelson and Woods are among 13 players tied for 36th.

Players started second-round play at 8 a.m. EDT Friday at Augusta. Second-round TV coverage will air at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Streaming coverage of the Masters will be available on Masters.com, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.