Tiger Woods makes first appearance of Masters Week at Augusta National Golf Club

Five-time champion Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National Golf Club practice green around 3:10 p.m. Sunday ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament.

He, along with close friend Rob McNamara, left No. 1 tee without hitting a drive; instead, they opted to walk the fairway and join Tom Kim on the first green.

Woods hit practice chips and putted for 14 minutes before walking to the second hole.

“It's the best when he's back,” said Gary Woodland, who was on No. 9 green as Woods walked the first hole. “The energy, his aura. What he brings. Anytime he tees it up here, you know he can win. It's amazing to have him back. Like I said, the energy is always a little different when he's out there."

As Woods walked towards the second hole, he crossed paths with Ben Crenshaw, who was teeing off on No. 9.

“Every time I see Tiger we talk about grip pressure with the putter,” Crenshaw said. “It’s hilarious. I told him, ‘Very light.’”

Woods is competing in his 26th Masters Tournament this week.

Last April, Tiger tied Gary Player and Fred Couples for most consecutive cuts made at Augusta National with 23

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Masters 2024: Tiger Woods makes first appearance of Masters Week