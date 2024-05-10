Tiger Woods has been keeping busy. But is he ready for the 2024 PGA Championship?

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Tiger Woods.

Last week, Woods made the rounds hawking his new line of Sun Day Red apparel, which officially went on sale. Appearances included both The Tonight Show and The Today Show.

Woods also posted on social media that while he was in New York City, he popped over to see construction at Trout National – The Reserve, the golf course his design firm is building in Vineland, New Jersey, for Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. Woods posted, “Construction is progressing quickly, and the course looks incredible. Don’t worry, Mike, we’ve got everything under control while you’re in season. Can’t wait until we tee it up.” (Someone should tell Tiger that Trout just had surgery to repair a torn left meniscus and is likely to miss two to three months.)

It was great to be back out at Trout National – The Reserve last week. Construction is progressing quickly, and the course looks incredible. Don’t worry @MikeTrout, we’ve got everything under control while you’re in season. Can’t wait until we tee it up. pic.twitter.com/K7hgGN81g2 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 10, 2024

This week, Tiger’s been getting back to business. With the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, May 16-19, he flew in for a visit to the course where he claimed one of his four Wanamaker trophies in 2000.

The PGA Championship’s official social media account posted multiple pictures of Woods prepping at the course. He hasn’t played since the Masters last month, where he made the cut but ran out of gas and finished dead last.

Tiger Woods 🤝 Valhalla Golf Club Back like he never left. 🏆🐅#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/3dS8gaw1cM — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 8, 2024

While on the talk-show circuit, Tiger reiterated he hoped to play once a month at the majors. How will he fare as he chases his 16th major and first since being involved in a serious car crash?

“I think every one of the majors he plays he’s got a better chance. I think they all become easier walks for him as we get into the season,” said ESPN analyst and two-time major winner Andy North. “But I think he’s played well at Valhalla. He’s got some great memories there. He’s got a lot of great shots he can step up on tees and remember hitting. I think that’s really important.

“Where is his game in the last month? How much work has he been able to get in? I think that’s what it all boils down to. I think, again, short game will have a huge determining factor on what he does, and hopefully he can get around physically. This could be maybe the first major in a while that it’s going to be warm. I think he needs the warm weather as much as anybody, and so many of the majors he’s played in, the weather has been awful. Obviously he doesn’t need a whole bunch of rain delays and stuff potentially this next week. I think it’s a lot weather determinant and it’s a lot on his short game, and I think physically he’s getting better at being able to get around every time he plays.”

Woods, 48, last won a major at the 2019 Masters. He last won the PGA Championship in 2007.

