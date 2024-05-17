THURSDAY'S HS BASEBALL: Scranton Prep rallies past Delaware Valley in 11

At Connell Park, Scranton Prep scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and once in the bottom of the 11th to rally past Delaware Valley, 7-6, in a Lackawanna League Division I baseball game.

Mark Kalinowski’s two-run double in the seventh tied the score, 6-6, and forced extra innings. With one out in the 11th, Jeff Marsico singled and went to third on a double by Xander Condeelis. After Roman Valvano was intentionally walked to load the bases, Jeffrey Nepa drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to force home the winning run.

George Stallman had three hits for the Cavaliers. Kalinowski added two hits and two RBIs, while Condeelis and Marsico chipped in two hits apiece. Scranton Prep relievers Joe Connolly, John Petrosky and Condeelis held Delaware Valley scoreless for the final 7.1 innings.

Everett Bell had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors. Lawson Hawke had two hits and one RBI.

Scranton Prep 7, Delaware Valley 6, 11 inn.

Delaware Valley 110 400 000 00 — 6

Scranton Prep 012 100 200 01 — 7

WP: Zander Condeelis 1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 2SO

LP: Isaiah Berrios 3 1/3IP, 5H, 4R, 4ER, 2BB, 2SO

2B: Zander Condeelis (SP), Matthew Kalinowski (SP), Lawson Hawke (DV).

HR: Brian Kellogg (SP).

Pitches: DV: Fells 63, Pedone 46, Berrios 43; SP: Valvano 89, Connolly 28, Petrosky 52, Condeelis 12

Records: DV 8-13, 6-8; SP 7-7, 9-8

West Scranton 2, Scranton 1

At Scranton, West Scranton scored in the top of the seventh inning to edge the host Knights in a Lackawanna Division I game.

Jason Williams doubled twice for the Invaders.

Ryan Yevitz drove in the run for Scranton.

West Scranton 2, Scranton 1

West Scranton 010 000 1 — 2

Scranton 000 010 0 — 1

WP: Marc Russo 2IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 3SO

LP: Ethan Scotch 6 2/3IP, 4H, 2R, 1ER, 4BB, 3SO

2B: Jason Williams (WS) 2, Josh Grasso (WS).

Pitches: WS: Giannetti 81, Russo 29; SCR: Scotch 96, Kelly 17

Records: WS 13-7, 8-6; SCR 8-12, 4-10

Susquehanna 9, Lackawanna Trail 8

At Susquehanna, William Marcy and Colton Stone each homered among their two hits as the Sabers held off Lackawanna Trail in Lackawanna Division III.

Stone finished with three RBIs. Marcy, who also doubled, had two RBIs.

Luke Leventhall singled, doubled, homered and knocked in three runs for Lackawanna Trail. Logan Edwards added three hits and one RBI for the Lions, while Grady June and Issac Ryon chipped in two hits apiece.

Susquehanna 9, Lackawanna Trail 8

Lackawanna Trail 210 111 2 — 8

Susquehanna 006 030 x — 9

WP: Travis Rooney 4 2/3IP, 8H, 5R, 2ER, 5BB, 2SO

LP: Tucker Kinney 1 1/3IP, 2H, 6R, 6ER, 6BB, 1SO

2B: Luke Leventhall (LT), William Marcy (SUS), Logan Edwards (LT).

HR: Colton Stone (SUS), Luke Leventhall (LT), William Marcy (SUS)

Pitches: LT: Leventhall 26, Kinney 55, Gorton 54; SUS: Rooney 93, Stone 44

Records: LT 7-9, 7-7; SUS 6-10, 5-9

Montrose 6, Carbondale Area 3

At Carbondale, Montrose scored once in the top of the seventh and three times in the eighth to rally for a Lackawanna Division III victory.

Conner Flynn had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Meteors.

Tyler Donato drove in two runs for the Chargers.

Montrose 6, Carbondale Area 3, 8 inn.

Montrose 101 000 13 — 6

Carbondale Area 003 000 00 — 3

WP: CJ McGee 1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 1SO

LP: Nate Ulmer 1IP, 2H, 3R, 2ER, 2BB, 0SO

2B: Lukas Cokely (MON).

HR: Conner Flynn (MON).

Pitches: MON: Aukema 100, Smith 36, McGee 22, Sorensen 16; CAR: Supko 100, Ulmer 30

Records: MON 12-4, 10-4; CAR 7-12, 6-7

Mountain View 14, Lakeland 9

At Lakeland, Noah Barnes and Riley Jagger each had three hits and three RBIs as Mountain View beat the host Chiefs in a nonleague game.

Bronson Kilmer added two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles. Hudson Bain and Ziggy Bradford chipped in two hits and one RBI apiece.

Kody Miller had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Lakeland. Riley Rovinsky had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Tyler Uram had two hits and Jake McFarland homered and drove in three.

Mountain View 14, Lakeland 9

Mountain View 330 800 0 — 14

Lakeland 530 100 0 — 9

WP: Jordan Jagger 6IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 3SO

LP: Justin King 2/3IP, 8H, 8R, 8ER, 0BB, 0SO

2B: Riley Jagger (MV), Tyler Uram (LAK).

HR: Riley Rovinsky (LAK), Noah Barnes (MV), Kody Miller (LAK), Jake McFarland (LAK).

Pitches: MTV: Bain 41, J.Jagger 83; LAKE: Uram 77, King 36, Begin 52

Records: MTV 14-2; LAK 4-15