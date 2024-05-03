Thursday's high school roundup: Falmouth's Brennan Rumpf throws no-hitter

May 2—Brennan Rumpf pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks and had two hits and two RBI to lead Falmouth to a 10-0 win over Thornton Academy in a six-inning Class A South baseball game Thursday in Falmouth.

Rumpf needed just 69 pitches — 50 for strikes. Three Falmouth errors prevented it from being a perfect game.

The Navigators, ranked No. 1 in the Varsity Maine top 10, put the mercy rule into effect by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tony Severino led Falmouth's offense with three hits and three RBI. Josh Polchies and Tyler Simmons both went 2 for 2 and combined for seven runs scored — four by Polchies.

KENNEBUNK 1, BIDDEFORD 0: Drew Sliwkowski gave up two hits and struck out 13 over six innings, and hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to lift the Rams (4-1) over the Tigers (3-3) at Kennebunk.

Max Andrews worked a hitless seventh inning for the save.

Gino Mariello was charged with the loss despite allowing only one hit.

POLAND 24, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 11: Sam Paladino had four hits and three RBI and pitched the final five innings to earn the win for the Knights (4-3) against the Falcons (1-4) at Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

Paladino mixed in a double with his three singles. Alex Mains had two doubles and a single, Regan Cohen also collected three hits, and Shawn West and Aiden Bean had two each.

Tyler Warren tallied three hits for Mountain Valley, including a double. Rilan Farnum recorded a triple and a single, and Jake New, Julien Byam and Seneca Jones also had two hits.

SOFTBALL

POLAND 11, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3: Sydney Lacombe tripled, singled and drove in three runs as part of a potent offense for the Knights (4-3) against the Falcons (0-6) at Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

Khloe O'Leary and Olivia Rioux also tripled and singled, and Phoebe Paradis and Taylor Farrell tallied two hits as well. Gretchyn Paradis struck out four while allowing just one hit across four scoreless innings, and O'Leary struck out four over the final three innings.

Mallorie Bourret homered and Madisyn McLean tripled for Mountain Valley.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

YORK 8, MARSHWOOD 6: Grace Clayton scored four goals, and Ava Fontaine and Sophia Luchette added two apiece as the Wildcats (1-3) beat the Hawks (3-3) in South Berwick.

Sarah Theriault tallied three goals for Marshwood. Hadley Prewitt chipped in with two.

GORHAM 13, PORTLAND 4: Ellie Gay scored six goals as the Rams (3-3) cruised past the Bulldogs (2-5) at Gorham.

Giselle Doucette and Hannah Bickford contributed two goals apiece, and Kennedy Peary, Piper Forgues and Logan Doughty also scored for the Rams. Gorham goalie Madison Tibbals finished with nine saves.

Phoebe Knoll scored three goals for Portland.

GREELY 7, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Eva Williams scored all four of her goals in the second quarter as the Rangers (5-2) defeated the Capers (3-4) in Cape Elizabeth.

Asja Kelman notched the other three goals for Greely.

The Capers got a goal apiece from Campbell DeGeorge and Kaity Woods.

FREEPORT 11, WELLS 3: Mia Levesque tallied four goals, Lana DiRusso scored three times, and the Falcons (4-1) beat the previously undefeated Warriors (5-1) in Wells.

Freeport also got goals from Ava Stone, Julia Whalen, Gwen Dunham and Kiley Webber.

Cali Leighton put in two goals for Wells. Kendall Maxon was the other goal scorer.

