Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams preview tonight's matchup between the Jets and Jaguars.

ANDY BEHRENS: OK. We never have the opportunity to talk Thursday night football on "FFL." This is kind of fun. But it's happening this week. It's Jets. It's Jaguars. At the start of the season, we might not have guessed that this match-up would actually have a pretty great deal of importance. It's a big deal.

Vegas doesn't expect much offense here. The total is just 37 points. The weather should be nasty, at least in the second half of this game. Well, Matt, give me a player or match-up that interests you here.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, I'm really interested in the wide receivers in this match-up. I know there's weather talk. And, my god, I can't wait. Obviously, I'll miss the NFL season. I'll miss Fantasy season. I can't wait to stop talking about the damn weather, OK? I can't wait to never think about the forecast ever again and how it might relate to football. I just can't wait to shoot all that stuff into the sun, like we get to do at the end of every regular season.

But I know there's weather concerns. Still interested in the wide receivers, especially Garrett Wilson verse Zay Jones. Which guy is the better play?

I never thought I would be saying that at this point in the season. But these two guys, actually since week 13, have pretty identical numbers. Literally, they both have a 23.3% share of the targets in their offense. And they each have five red-zone targets as well. I mean, on paper, resume is the exact same.

Now, the talent gap between the two guys is pretty wide. I have been too disrespectful to Zay Jones. The guy is, like, a competent wide receiver three. He's a pretty-- despite that picture they just showed you of that ball almost clanking off his hands there-- he's a pretty solid player for the most part.

[LAUGHTER]

But Garrett Wilson's just a stud. If I'm starting a wide receiver from this match-up between these two guys, I feel really good about Garrett Wilson going against a beatable Jacksonville secondary tonight.

ANDY BEHRENS: Tank, talk to us about Trevor Lawrence, who's been surging against a pretty frisky Jets defense.

TANK WILLIAMS: It's crazy because, for so long, we just had to call this guy Trevor Lawrence because he had to deal with Urban Meyer and all that stuff last year. But finally, we can call this dude Sunshine, because he's balling again. He's looking like that cat that we saw down at Clemson. And I love to see it.

He had the Dallas Cowboys defense, which is one of the most formidable defenses in the league, last week. He throws for over 300 yards. He throws for four touchdowns. He brings his team back, and then they end up winning the game.

And I think we talked about it last week, how the Cowboys defense was overlooking the Jaguars and had their eyes set on Jalen Hurts. But, hey, Trevor Lawrence showed them that, you better see me and pay attention to me. And that's the most beautiful thing.

And now he has to deal with weather. He has to deal with Quinnen Williams. He has to deal with Sauce Gardner. I wish they were playing in the most pristine environment because I could see how he would really be able to perform against those guys, not having to deal with the weather.

But all that being said, he has to go out there and try to get a win against a really tough team to keep their playoff hopes alive. So I'm interested to see how he's going to be able to do that and then continue to ascend to being one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

ANDY BEHRENS: Personally, if you give me a chance to talk about Jacksonville, I am going to make sure that we discuss the heroic Fantasy achievements of one Evan Engram, who has surged to the tight end four on the season so far-- tight end four right now, as we speak.

Some might consider this an indictment of the position and not necessarily an indication that Evan Engram is good. But I'm here to ask, why can't it be both? Why can't the position be terrible and Evan Engram is OK?

[LAUGHTER]

Over his last three games, this man has 24 catches, 254 receiving yards, three touchdowns. He is giving you eight receptions a week. No other tight end is doing that. He has been a really steady play, at least over the last month or so.

And then you think about the conditions of this game. Obviously, it's going to be wet. It's going to be windy. We're probably not talking about a lot of deep downfield targets.

Well, Evan Engram has an aDOT of, like, 6.6. He's that short-area guy. I just think if any aspect of Jacksonville's passing game is in for a big night, it's probably going to be that Lawrence to Evan Engram connection that has been so good recently.