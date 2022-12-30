Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans
Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams preview tonight's matchup between the Cowboys and Titans.
Tennessee's defense allows the third-most receiving yards to wideouts and will be without half of their starters on Thursday night.
The Tennessee Titans will try to score their first win in more than a month in a Thursday Night Football battle against the Dallas Cowboys.
Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience has changed. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – is streaming Thursday night NFL games through December.
Cowboys to offer slightly different look for game at Nissan Stadium.
Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.
Texas Tech on Thursday denied claims by Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin that a Red Raiders player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled in the fourth quarter Wednesday night and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
The Titans are looking ahead to a big Week 18 game.
The Titans have a surprise starter at QB for Thursday night.
Temps are expected to be in the 50s, a major difference from Sunday against the Texans. The official temperature at kickoff was 20 degrees, which was the coldest in stadium history.
The 17-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston allegedly “sucker punched” the referee in the face during the game against Cohasset High, according to Cohasset Public School Superintendent Patrick Sullivan. And well-known photographer, Dan Leahy witnessed the whole thing.
The Tennessee Titans announced at least eight players are out vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. RB Derrick Henry is doubtful to play.
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) with an and one vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 12/28/2022
Here are two bets worth considering as teams fight for playoff spots.
The Tennessee Titans are expected to start former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The friendship between former President Donald Trump and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was forged after the death of Kraft's wife.
Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has a new six-year contract with a raise after leading the Red Raiders to their first winning Big 12 record since 2009 in his debut. The contract was revealed the day Texas Tech played Mississippi in the Texas Bowl. It's worth roughly $1 million more than the deal McGuire signed a year ago.
The Titans are making a change at quarterback, starting Josh Dobbs over Malik Willis tonight against the Cowboys
Ecuador's $290 million debt to a subsidiary of Canada's New Stratus Energy will be void once contracts for the operation of two oil production blocks expire on Dec. 31, the government and subsidiary said on Thursday. The subsidiary, Petrolia Ecuador, is obliged to return blocks 16 and 67, in the Amazonian province of Orellana, after President Guillermo Lasso refused negotiations to extend the contracts and change their terms. New Stratus has said it will resort to international arbitration, arguing Ecuador has breached contractual clauses by not accepting direct negotiation.
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.