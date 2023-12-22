Thursday Night Football: Chris Olave active, Kendre Miller inactive for Saints-Rams

The Saints will have to wait at least one more game for Kendre Miller's return.

The rookie running back is inactive for Thursday night's matchup against the Rams after he was questionable for the contest with his ankle injury.

The third-round pick out of TCU has 194 yards from scrimmage on 37 touches in seven games this season.

Receiver Chris Olave is officially active after he entered Thursday with no game status. He missed Sunday’s victory over the Giants with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr., quarterback Jake Haener, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and linebacker Monty Rice are all inactive for New Orleans.

For Los Angeles, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot) is active after being questionable for the contest. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is back after missing Sunday’s win over the Commanders with a groin injury.

The Rams inactives are defensive back Tre Tomlinson, running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr., and defensive end Desjuan Johnson.