Thursday Night Football: Bengals lose Joe Burrow, trail Ravens 21-10 at halftime

The first half of Thursday Night Football turned into a tale of who left the game rather than who was in the game.

The Ravens lost tight end Mark Andrews on the seventh play of the game, with the team ruling him out with what appeared a serious ankle injury. Then, Lamar Jackson took a trip to the blue medical tent after grabbing his left ankle, though he didn't miss a play.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has not returned after injuring his right wrist with 5:49 remaining in the first half. Burrow threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon and immediately grabbed his right hand. He went into the training room, with Jake Browning replacing him on the team's last two series of the half.

The Ravens lead 21-10 at halftime.

Baltimore scored on a 3-yard run by Gus Edwards on its first drive, and then again on its fifth series, on a 37-yard catch-and-run by Nelson Agholor on a pass from Jackson.

The Ravens ended the half with Jackson's 10-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman with 23 seconds left. They benefitted from two defensive pass interence penalties, including a 28-yarder on rookie DJ Turner that was egregious with Turner never touching Zay Flowers on an overthrow.

Jackson is 12-of-19 for 186 yards and two touchdowns and four rushes for 20 yards. Odell Beckham has three catches for 65 yards and Flowers two for 37.

Burrow was 11-of-17 for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Mixon has nine carries for 48 yards and four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.