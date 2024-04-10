Thunderbirds top Warriors for fourth-straight win

Apr. 9—Box Score

At Tumwater

THUNDERBIRDS 7, WARRIORS 2

Rochester 000 000 2 — 2

Tumwater 220 021 X — 7

ROC Pitching — Gramelspacher 4.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R (5 ER), 7 BB, 5 K; Martin 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K; Johnson 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Highlights — Quarnstrom 3-4, RBI

TUM Pitching — Karlson 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 K; Konrad 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Marson 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K Highlights — Thompson 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R; Bond 1-1, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, R

The Tumwater baseball team won its fourth consecutive game on Tuesday, as the Thunderbids topped Rochester 7-2.

Tumwater (9-3, 7-0 2A EvCo) took an early lead with two in the first and second innings, and they added three more in the fifth and sixth.

Liam Karlson went to work on the mound, allowing just two hits and walking two while striking out 10 in five shutout innings.

Derek Thompson drilled two doubles and scored two runs, while Will Bond drove in a run on an RBI double.

Tate Quarnstrom had three of Rochester's four hits, and he also drove in a run.

Rochester and Tumwater are right back at it on Wednesday in their series finale.