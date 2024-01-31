Thunder vs. Nuggets live score updates, injury report, odds: Jalen Williams is out for OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Paycom Center. Here's what you need to know:

Thunder vs. Nuggets live score updates

Injury report: Jalen Williams out for Thunder vs. Nuggets

Injury report for the Thunder ahead of hosting Denver on Wednesday:

Lu Dort (left ankle soreness) is questionable

SGA (illness) is questionable

Chet Holmgren (left ankle sprain) is questionable

Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion) is OUT

Jalen Williams (right ankle sprain) is OUT

Thunder vs. Nuggets start time today

Matchup: Thunder (32-15) vs. Nuggets (33-15)

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

Betting line: Thunder by 2

Box score: Click HERE

Thunder vs. Nuggets TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you don't have Bally Sports Oklahoma, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Thunder all season long.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder vs. Nuggets injury report, odds: Jalen Williams is out for OKC