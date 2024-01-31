Thunder vs. Nuggets live score updates, injury report, odds: Jalen Williams is out for OKC
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Paycom Center. Here's what you need to know:
Thunder vs. Nuggets live score updates
Injury report: Jalen Williams out for Thunder vs. Nuggets
Injury report for the Thunder ahead of hosting Denver on Wednesday:
Lu Dort (left ankle soreness) is questionable
SGA (illness) is questionable
Chet Holmgren (left ankle sprain) is questionable
Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion) is OUT
Jalen Williams (right ankle sprain) is OUT
Thunder vs. Nuggets start time today
Matchup: Thunder (32-15) vs. Nuggets (33-15)
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City
Betting line: Thunder by 2
Thunder vs. Nuggets TV channel today
TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM
