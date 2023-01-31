Three-star class of 2024 wide receiver gets offer from Badgers
Wisconsin offered Kyan Berry-Johnson, a three-star class of 2024 wide receiver from Bolingbrook, Illinois on Saturday. The 5-foot-10, 162 pound athlete still has one more season of high school football before he could potentially make the jump to the collegiate level.
To this point, Berry-Johnson has received six Division 1 offers, with Wisconsin representing the only high-profile program. Since adding Luke Fickell at head coach and Phil Longo at offensive coordinator, it seems like the Badgers have become a more attractive spot for offensive weapons to end up.
For the class of 2024, Wisconsin has already gotten the commitments of two athletes, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and four-star tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois).
#AGTG After a great conversation with @Im_MikeB I am blessed to say i have earned an offer from University of Wisconsin Thank you @BadgerFootball @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM @titcus @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/avcN18SfEe
— Kyan Berry Johnson (@berry_kyan) January 28, 2023