Three arrested during Old Firm match at Celtic Park

Three people were arrested during Saturday's Old Firm match at Celtic Park, Police Scotland said.

The force said the individuals, aged 29, 44 and 47, were arrested in connection with "acts of disorder" and inquiries were ongoing.

Celtic won the match 2-1 and moved to within a point of securing a third Scottish Premiership title in a row.

The lunchtime kick-off was played without any away fans but both clubs have agreed to provide a ticket allocation from next season.