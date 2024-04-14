Thousands gather for Cardinals 5K in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Around 2,000 people participated in this year’s St. Louis Cardinals 5K run Saturday morning.

Proceeds will benefit Cardinals Care and the Redbird Rookies youth softball and baseball programs.

Olympic hero Jackie Joyner-Kersee was joined by Cardinals alumni John Costello, and Scott Terry for the event.

The run began on Clark Avenue, between Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. After the 5K, participants took a victory lap around Busch Stadium and enjoyed an after-party at Ballpark Village.

