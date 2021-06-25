The Rush: Usain Bolt discusses his bout with Covid and whether the Olympics should continue as planned

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, June 25th, 2021, and Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt joins The Rush to discuss:

  • The naming process for his children

  • His bout with Covid and the Tokyo Olympics going on as planned

  • PLUS: What he’s looking forward to most in this year’s games

THE RUSH will be back Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Recommended Stories