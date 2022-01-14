  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rush: Sue Bird returning to WNBA for 21st season,’ Candace Parker on second career

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, January 14, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • Hoops legend Sue Bird is returning for a 21st WNBA season, in search of a fifth Championship at 41-years-old

  • Fellow basketball great Candace Parker joins The Rush, dishing on Chuck, Shaq and all things broadcasting

THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Recommended Stories