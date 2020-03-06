The Rush: NFL players won’t get suspended for failed drug tests under new CBA

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, March 6, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Christian Yelich agreed to a $215 million extension with the Brewers, which leaves Jared wondering what the outfielder is going to spend it on in Milwaukee.

The proposed NFL CBA will reportedly eliminate suspensions for failed drug tests. But players can get fined a whole lot of money.

ESPN is trying to create a Monday Night Football broadcast super team with Peyton Manning and Al Michaels. We wonder what Booger is thinking?



