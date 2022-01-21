The Rush: Chris & Kyle Long on chugging beers, and life in the NFL
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kyle LongAmerican football player, offensive lineman, guard
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up with Chris and Kyle Long:
Who would win in a beer chugging contest between Chris and Kyle
The best parts of playing in the NFL
THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .