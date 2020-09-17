The Rush: Big Ten flip flops while the Clippers just flop

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, September 17, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

The BIG-10 reversed course on their decision to postpone all games until next year, announcing that they plan to start an 8 game season on October 24.

The fallout continues from the Los Angeles Clippers shocking Game 7 loss as stories of the team’s dysfunction continue to trickle out.

LeBron James was named to his 16th All-NBA team, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabar for the most all-time.

PLUS: No one wants Max Kellerman in their corner, the future of the NBA might include a beard on every team, and the Huskers prez needs to cool his hot mic.



