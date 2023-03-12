The Players Championship: Scottie Scheffler runs away with 5-shot win, retakes No. 1 ranking

Scottie Scheffler overtook Jon Rahm and retook the No. 1 ranking in the world after his win at The Players Championship. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)

Nobody was catching Scottie Scheffler on Sunday.

Scheffler rolled to an absolutely dominant five-shot win at The Players Championship on Sunday after tearing up TPC Sawgrass to claim the PGA Tour’s marquee tournament. It marked the sixth win of his career, and pushed him past Jon Rahm once again to retake the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Scheffler is now just the third golfer in history to hold both The Players title and the Masters Championship title at the same time, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

The winning moment for Scottie Scheffler @THEPLAYERSChamp 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rUOszAs6vT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2023

Starting with a two shot lead, Scheffler took his time getting going Sunday morning. He even bogeyed his third hole of the day, which kept the door open. Yet at the eighth, Scheffler completely took off.

Scheffler chipped in for birdie at the par-3 while standing in a greenside bunker. That sparked a wild run of five straight birdies, which pushed his lead to six shots at its peak.

By that point, Scheffler just cruised to the finish. He made five pars and a bogey in his last six holes of the day to post a final-round 69.

Scheffler built his lead up on what ended up being an incredibly long Saturday. Scheffler had to finish eight holes Saturday morning to close out his second round, which was halted early due to rain. He then went 7-under in his third round to get to 14-under on the week, which gave him a two-shot lead over Min Woo Lee after playing 26 holes on the day.

While others were close, nobody else ranked inside the top-10 in the world was within seven shots of him. That opened the door for Scheffler to overtake Rahm — who withdrew on Friday due to an illness — at No. 1 in the OWGR.

"I would much rather win the tournament than get back to No. 1 in the world," Scheffler said after Saturday. "So that will be my focus going into tomorrow, just going out and having a solid round of golf."

That’s exactly what he did. Thankfully for Scheffler, the win also came with a $4.5 million check and a return to No. 1.

Lee, after making a birdie on his first hole, tripled the fourth after hitting a shot in the water. That pushed him three shots back, and all but ended his chances at picking up his first career Tour win. He finished with a 4-over 76, which dropped him to T6. Tyrrell Hatton finished in second after posting a 7-under 65, which was the best round of the day and moved him up 24 pots in the leaderboard. Viktor Hovland and Tom Hoge finished in a tie for third at 10-under.

Scheffler has now won six times in his career, all of which have come in his last 27 starts. He’s won twice already this season, too, with the first coming at the Waste Management Phoenix Open last month. That win jumped him back to No. 1 in the OWGR, though Rahm overtook him the next week at The Genesis Invitational. In his 10 starts this season, Scheffler has only finished worse than T12 once.