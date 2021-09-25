Texas vs Texas Tech: Pregame buzz prior to kickoff

Texas will host Texas Tech on Sept. 25 to open Big 12 play.

The last meeting between the two programs was a high-scoring affair, and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger had to pull off a miracle in the final minutes. The game ultimately ended in overtime 64-56 in favor of the Longhorns.

The two teams look much different this season. Texas Tech brought in transfer quarterback Tyler Shough and Sonny Cumbie returned to Lubbock as the as offensive coordinator. Texas parted ways with Tom Herman and Steve Sarkisian put together an impressive coaching staff.

Sarkisian has had a tough decision naming a starting quarterback between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson through the first three weeks, but due to the struggles with the offense as a whole at Arkansas, the Longhorns are riding with Thompson for the time being. The Texas Tech matchup will be Thompson’s first true test, as Texas will likely need him to make a few big plays with his arm in order to escape with a win.

Although it’s an 11 a.m. kickoff time, fans, players, and staff are hyped for this matchup. Take a look at all of the pregame buzz on the next page.

Finally got over to Winship Circle to see Big Beertha up close. Refrigerated beer truck has 15 working taps, even at 8:20 a.m. pic.twitter.com/gXNmb0ZGsZ — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 25, 2021

WHOOOOOOOOOO UPPPPPPPPPPP ????👀🤘🏾🧡 YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS !!!!!!! — 🦈 (@D_JAMISON5) September 25, 2021

Big Man in the house. pic.twitter.com/ux9ZWdJVvN — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 25, 2021