Texas is trending for five-star WR Jaime Ffrench

The Texas Longhorns might be the new leader for another five-star wide receiver. Jaime Ffrench joins Dakorien Moore as an elite receiver that could be leaning toward Texas.

Ffrench received an On3 RPM prediction from Inside Texas’ Justin Wells on Wednesday to choose the Longhorns. His impact could be immediate and unmistakable for his next team.

According to On3 Sports’ industry rankings, Ffrench is one of 32 players to receive a five-star designation. He ranks No. 19 overall.

Should he choose Texas alongside the nation’s No. 3 overall player in Dakorien Moore then its likely the Longhorns haven’t come close to their offensive ceiling for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s tenure in Austin.

The Longhorns have played the long game and won with five-star talents like left tackle Kelvin Banks, right guard DJ Campbell, edge rusher Colin Simmons, quarterback Arch Manning, defensive back Xavier Filsaime and wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

The current coaching staff’s confidence in winning recruitments by waiting on players who have later decisions has paid off in Sarkisian era. They will look to continue that trend in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Updated On3 Industry 5-stars after the latest Top247 rankings release‼️https://t.co/pozgOHbjau pic.twitter.com/E92YP4UTz1 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire