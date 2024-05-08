- John Kruk believes the 2024 team is using the 2023 NLCS loss as major fuel to ‘annihilate' teamsCan't agree more, John! This Phillies team is 19-10 coming off their third sweep in the last week and a half.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelphia-phillies/john-kruk-believes-the-2024-team-is-using-the-2023-nlcs-loss-as-major-fuel-to-annihilate-teams/581675/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">John Kruk believes the 2024 team is using the 2023 NLCS loss as major fuel to ‘annihilate' teams</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:00Now PlayingPaused
Texas Tech track and field coach Wes Kittley on keys to defending Big 12 men's title
Texas Tech men's track and field is trying to sweep Big 12 indoor and outdoor championships for the second year in a row and fourth time in six years