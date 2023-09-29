Texas Tech football vs. Houston: Scouting report, projected starters & predictions
Entering the 2023 season to much hype, the Texas Tech football team is slowly seeing things slip from its grasp.
With eight games left to play, the Red Raiders (1-3, 0-1) will try to turn things around starting with this week's matchup against Houston at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium. After a double-overtime thriller in last year's meeting in Lubbock, the Red Raiders and Cougars (2-2, 0-1) will begin what some hope to be a new Big 12 rivalry.
This will be the Cougars' first game outside the city of Houston after playing three home games and a road contest at in-city rival Rice to opener the season.
Here's a look at both teams, who has the advantage, a final score prediction and projected starters for Saturday's game.
When Texas Tech football runs
Tahj Brooks has been given the opportunity to show his stuff the last few weeks. Used sparingly in the first two games, the senior running back has accumulated 307 yards in the last two contests, including a career-high 158 against Tarleton State. He should be featured prominently in Texas Tech's offense going forward. Houston is giving up 144 yards on the ground a game, surrendering 250 to TCU two weeks ago. Defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser accounts for five of the Cougars' 22 tackles for loss.
Advantage: Texas Tech
When Houston football runs
The Red Raiders have performed well against the run this season and coming off a game in which West Virginia needed 42 attempts to reach 157 yards on the ground. Jaylon Hutchings has been a stalwart in the middle of the interior with 5.5 TFLs. The Cougars have multiple rushing options with three players more than 100 yards so far this season. Freshman Parker Jenkins burst onto the scene in last week's win over Sam Houston with three touchdowns and 107 yards in his first career start.
Advantage: Houston
When Texas Tech football passes
Houston ranks 107th out of 130 teams nationally, allowing 262 yards through the air a game. TCU accounted for 314 yards and Rice 401 against the Cougars secondary. Malik Fleming has three interceptions and Isaiah Hamilton two. Behren Morton will get the start, stepping in for the injured Tyler Shough. Morton struggled during his time on the field at West Virginia, completing 13 of his 37 pass attempts, though he settled in a bit later in the game. He'll look for receivers Jerand Bradley (241 yards, 3 TDs), Xavier White (125 yards) and Myles Price (118 yards, 3 TDs) to get the offense moving.
Advantage: Texas Tech
When Houston football passes
Texas Tech will see an old friend occupying the quarterback position for Houston. Donovan Smith transferred to Houston and has stepped in as the leading man for Dana Holgorsen's squad. To this point, he has completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,012 yards, five TDs and three interceptions. His legs, as the Red Raiders know, are also a weapon. Smith leads the team with 46 rushing attempts, accounting for 104 yards and three scores on the ground. Tech has struggled against mobile quarterbacks with Wyoming's Andrew Peasley, Oregon's Bo Nix and West Virginia's Nicco Marchiol totaling 186 yards on 39 attempts (4.7 yards per). Malik Dunlap has come up with three interceptions in the last two games.
Advantage: Houston
Texas Tech vs. Houston: The specialists
Austin McNamara is one of the best punters in the country, averaging 48.56 yards an attempt so far this season, good for second nationally. Gino Garcia has made each of his last five field goal attempts and is now 7 for 11 on the season. For Houston, Jack Martin is 4 of 7 kicking, his misses coming from 51 (twice) and 48 yards. Laine Wilkins isn't too far behind McNamara in punt average as he sits at 46.1 per attempts this year.
Advantage: Texas Tech
Score prediction: Houston 33, Texas Tech 30
Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Starters
Position
Jersey #
Projected Starter
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE
Quarterback
2
Behren Morton (6-2, 216, SO)
Running Back
28
Tahj Brooks (5-10, 230, SR)
X Receiver
4
Jordan Brown (5-11, 185, JR)
H Receiver
10
Drae McCray (5-9, 185, JR)
Y Receiver
1
Myles Price (5-10, 190, SR)
Z Receiver
9
Jerand Bradley (6-5, 220, SO)
Tight End
80
Mason Tharp (6-9, 270, JR)
Left Tackle
71
Monroe Mills (6-6, 315, JR)
Left Guard
70
Cole Spencer (6-4, 300, SR)
Center
53
Rusty Staats (6-5, 320, SR)
Right Guard
56
Dennis Wilburn (6-3, 325, SR)
Right Tackle
76
Caleb Rogers (6-5, 310, SR)
TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
Nose Tackle
95
Jaylon Hutchings (6-0, 305, SR)
Defensive Tackle
97
Tony Bradford Jr. (6-1, 300, SR)
EDGE
6
Myles Cole (6-6, 280, SR)
WILL
8
Jesiah Pierre (6-2, 240, SR)
MIKE
13
Ben Roberts (6-3, 230, FR)
Outside
7
Steve Linton (6-5, 235, SR)
STAR
9
C.J. Baskerville (6-3, 215, JR)
Cornerback
0
Rayshad Williams (6-3, 215, SR)
Safety
1
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (5-11, 195, SR)
Safety
18
Tyler Owens (6-2, 210, SR)
Cornerback
24
Malik Dunlap (6-3, 220, SR)
TEXAS TECH SPECIALISTS
Punter
31
Austin McNamara (6-4, 210, SR)
Kicker
99
Gino Garcia (6-2, 215, SR)
Long Snapper
30
Jackson Knotts (5-11, 190, JR)
Kickoff
38
Reese Burkhardt (6-1, 205, JR)
Holder
31
Austin McNamara (6-4, 210, SR)
Kick Returner
4
Jordan Brown (5-11, 185, JR)
Punt Returner
1
Myles Price (5-10, 190, SR)
Houston Cougars Projected Starters
Position
Jersey #
Projected Starter
HOUSTON OFFENSE
Quarterback
1
Donovan Smith (6-5, 241, JR)
Running Back
23
Parker Jenkins (5-11, 196, Fr.)
Wide Receiver
4
Samuel Brown (6-2, 195, SO)
Wide Receiver
2
Matthew Golden (6-0, 190, SO)
Wide Receiver
0
Joseph Manjack IV (6-3, 202, SO)
Tight End
82
Matt Byrnes (6-6, 250, SO)
Left Tackle
76
Patrick Paul (6-7, 315, JR)
Left Guard
50
Tyler Johnson (6-5, 320, JR)
Center
75
Jack Freeman (6-3, 300, SR)
Right Guard
72
Tank Jenkins (6-3, 320, SR)
Right Tackle
74
Reuben Unije (6-5, 310, SR)
HOUSTON DEFENSE
Defensive End
9
Nelson Ceaser (6-3, 250, JR)
Defensive Tackle
18
Anthony Holmes Jr. (6-2, 295, FR)
Nose Guard
92
Hakeem Ajijolaiya (6-2, 320, JR)
Defensive End
12
David Ugwoegbu (6-4, 250, SR)
WILL
8
Malik Robinson (6-0, 230, SR)
MIKE
25
Jamal Morris (6-2, 225, JR)
Nickelback
15
Malik Fleming (5-8, 179, SR)
Cornerback
26
Moses Alexander (6-3, 195, SO)
Safety
24
A.J. Haulcy (6-0, 215, SO)
Safety
5
Hasaan Hypolite (5-11, 215, SR)
Cornerback
23
Isaiah Hamilton (6-1, 175, JR)
HOUSTON SPECIALISTS
Kicker
41
Jack Martin (6-0, 190, JR)
Punter
22
Laine Wilkins (6-2, 210, JR)
Long Snapper
56
Jacob Garza (6-3, 225, SO)
Kickoffs
41
Jack Martin (6-0, 190, JR)
Holder
22
Laine Wilkins (6-2, 210, JR)
Kick Returner
2
Matthew Golden (6-0, 190, SO)
Punt Returner
15
Malik Fleming (5-8, 179, SR)
