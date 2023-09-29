Texas Tech football vs. Houston: Scouting report, projected starters & predictions

Entering the 2023 season to much hype, the Texas Tech football team is slowly seeing things slip from its grasp.

With eight games left to play, the Red Raiders (1-3, 0-1) will try to turn things around starting with this week's matchup against Houston at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium. After a double-overtime thriller in last year's meeting in Lubbock, the Red Raiders and Cougars (2-2, 0-1) will begin what some hope to be a new Big 12 rivalry.

This will be the Cougars' first game outside the city of Houston after playing three home games and a road contest at in-city rival Rice to opener the season.

Here's a look at both teams, who has the advantage, a final score prediction and projected starters for Saturday's game.

When Texas Tech football runs

Tahj Brooks has been given the opportunity to show his stuff the last few weeks. Used sparingly in the first two games, the senior running back has accumulated 307 yards in the last two contests, including a career-high 158 against Tarleton State. He should be featured prominently in Texas Tech's offense going forward. Houston is giving up 144 yards on the ground a game, surrendering 250 to TCU two weeks ago. Defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser accounts for five of the Cougars' 22 tackles for loss.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Houston football runs

The Red Raiders have performed well against the run this season and coming off a game in which West Virginia needed 42 attempts to reach 157 yards on the ground. Jaylon Hutchings has been a stalwart in the middle of the interior with 5.5 TFLs. The Cougars have multiple rushing options with three players more than 100 yards so far this season. Freshman Parker Jenkins burst onto the scene in last week's win over Sam Houston with three touchdowns and 107 yards in his first career start.

Advantage: Houston

When Texas Tech football passes

Houston ranks 107th out of 130 teams nationally, allowing 262 yards through the air a game. TCU accounted for 314 yards and Rice 401 against the Cougars secondary. Malik Fleming has three interceptions and Isaiah Hamilton two. Behren Morton will get the start, stepping in for the injured Tyler Shough. Morton struggled during his time on the field at West Virginia, completing 13 of his 37 pass attempts, though he settled in a bit later in the game. He'll look for receivers Jerand Bradley (241 yards, 3 TDs), Xavier White (125 yards) and Myles Price (118 yards, 3 TDs) to get the offense moving.

Advantage: Texas Tech

When Houston football passes

Texas Tech will see an old friend occupying the quarterback position for Houston. Donovan Smith transferred to Houston and has stepped in as the leading man for Dana Holgorsen's squad. To this point, he has completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,012 yards, five TDs and three interceptions. His legs, as the Red Raiders know, are also a weapon. Smith leads the team with 46 rushing attempts, accounting for 104 yards and three scores on the ground. Tech has struggled against mobile quarterbacks with Wyoming's Andrew Peasley, Oregon's Bo Nix and West Virginia's Nicco Marchiol totaling 186 yards on 39 attempts (4.7 yards per). Malik Dunlap has come up with three interceptions in the last two games.

Advantage: Houston

Texas Tech vs. Houston: The specialists

Austin McNamara is one of the best punters in the country, averaging 48.56 yards an attempt so far this season, good for second nationally. Gino Garcia has made each of his last five field goal attempts and is now 7 for 11 on the season. For Houston, Jack Martin is 4 of 7 kicking, his misses coming from 51 (twice) and 48 yards. Laine Wilkins isn't too far behind McNamara in punt average as he sits at 46.1 per attempts this year.

Advantage: Texas Tech

Score prediction: Houston 33, Texas Tech 30

Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Starters

Position Jersey # Projected Starter TEXAS TECH OFFENSE Quarterback 2 Behren Morton (6-2, 216, SO) Running Back 28 Tahj Brooks (5-10, 230, SR) X Receiver 4 Jordan Brown (5-11, 185, JR) H Receiver 10 Drae McCray (5-9, 185, JR) Y Receiver 1 Myles Price (5-10, 190, SR) Z Receiver 9 Jerand Bradley (6-5, 220, SO) Tight End 80 Mason Tharp (6-9, 270, JR) Left Tackle 71 Monroe Mills (6-6, 315, JR) Left Guard 70 Cole Spencer (6-4, 300, SR) Center 53 Rusty Staats (6-5, 320, SR) Right Guard 56 Dennis Wilburn (6-3, 325, SR) Right Tackle 76 Caleb Rogers (6-5, 310, SR) TEXAS TECH DEFENSE Nose Tackle 95 Jaylon Hutchings (6-0, 305, SR) Defensive Tackle 97 Tony Bradford Jr. (6-1, 300, SR) EDGE 6 Myles Cole (6-6, 280, SR) WILL 8 Jesiah Pierre (6-2, 240, SR) MIKE 13 Ben Roberts (6-3, 230, FR) Outside 7 Steve Linton (6-5, 235, SR) STAR 9 C.J. Baskerville (6-3, 215, JR) Cornerback 0 Rayshad Williams (6-3, 215, SR) Safety 1 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (5-11, 195, SR) Safety 18 Tyler Owens (6-2, 210, SR) Cornerback 24 Malik Dunlap (6-3, 220, SR) TEXAS TECH SPECIALISTS Punter 31 Austin McNamara (6-4, 210, SR) Kicker 99 Gino Garcia (6-2, 215, SR) Long Snapper 30 Jackson Knotts (5-11, 190, JR) Kickoff 38 Reese Burkhardt (6-1, 205, JR) Holder 31 Austin McNamara (6-4, 210, SR) Kick Returner 4 Jordan Brown (5-11, 185, JR) Punt Returner 1 Myles Price (5-10, 190, SR)

Houston Cougars Projected Starters

Position Jersey # Projected Starter HOUSTON OFFENSE Quarterback 1 Donovan Smith (6-5, 241, JR) Running Back 23 Parker Jenkins (5-11, 196, Fr.) Wide Receiver 4 Samuel Brown (6-2, 195, SO) Wide Receiver 2 Matthew Golden (6-0, 190, SO) Wide Receiver 0 Joseph Manjack IV (6-3, 202, SO) Tight End 82 Matt Byrnes (6-6, 250, SO) Left Tackle 76 Patrick Paul (6-7, 315, JR) Left Guard 50 Tyler Johnson (6-5, 320, JR) Center 75 Jack Freeman (6-3, 300, SR) Right Guard 72 Tank Jenkins (6-3, 320, SR) Right Tackle 74 Reuben Unije (6-5, 310, SR) HOUSTON DEFENSE Defensive End 9 Nelson Ceaser (6-3, 250, JR) Defensive Tackle 18 Anthony Holmes Jr. (6-2, 295, FR) Nose Guard 92 Hakeem Ajijolaiya (6-2, 320, JR) Defensive End 12 David Ugwoegbu (6-4, 250, SR) WILL 8 Malik Robinson (6-0, 230, SR) MIKE 25 Jamal Morris (6-2, 225, JR) Nickelback 15 Malik Fleming (5-8, 179, SR) Cornerback 26 Moses Alexander (6-3, 195, SO) Safety 24 A.J. Haulcy (6-0, 215, SO) Safety 5 Hasaan Hypolite (5-11, 215, SR) Cornerback 23 Isaiah Hamilton (6-1, 175, JR) HOUSTON SPECIALISTS Kicker 41 Jack Martin (6-0, 190, JR) Punter 22 Laine Wilkins (6-2, 210, JR) Long Snapper 56 Jacob Garza (6-3, 225, SO) Kickoffs 41 Jack Martin (6-0, 190, JR) Holder 22 Laine Wilkins (6-2, 210, JR) Kick Returner 2 Matthew Golden (6-0, 190, SO) Punt Returner 15 Malik Fleming (5-8, 179, SR)

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football vs. Houston: Scouting report, projected starters & predictions