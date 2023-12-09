The Texas Tech football team has added commitments from two small-college standouts.

On Saturday, Fairmont State defensive back Jovon Jackson pledged to the Red Raiders. Jackson, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, was credited with 84 tackles this season on an 8-3 team in the Mountain East Conference. He also had five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two blocked kicks, a tackle for loss and an interception.

After having his name entered into the NCAA transfer portal, Jackson attracted scholarship offers from Temple, Eastern Kentucky, Arkansas State, Towson, Norfolk State, Tennessee-Martin and Youngstown State.

Fairmont State is in Fairmont, West Virginia, 20 miles from Morgantown, home of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Jackson has played 32 games in three seasons at Fairmont State. He also was credited with 84 tackles in the 2022 season, as well as two pass breakups, two blocked kicks, a fumble recovery and an interception. He was second-team all-conference each of the past two years.

He went to Fairmont State from Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson High School.

Earlier in the week, West Georgia quarterback Cameran Brown committed to Tech as a preferred walk-on. Brown, listed at 6-2 and 225 pounds, was offensive freshman of the year in the Gulf South Conference. He passed for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 478 yards and six TDs.

Fairmont State and West Georgia both are NCAA Division II programs.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football adds pledges from Division II standouts