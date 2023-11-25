Texas taunts Big 12 commissioner after blowout win to clinch spot in conference title game

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark told Texas Tech in August that they "better take care of business" against Texas

Texas trolled Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Saturday night. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) (USA Today Sports / reuters)

The Texas Longhorns handed Texas Tech a blowout loss Friday and taunted Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark while they were at it.

By clinching a Big 12 conference title game berth in the 57-7 win, Texas secured another opportunity to make a point ahead of their departure for the SEC next year.

Back in August, Yormark spoke at the Red Raider Club luncheon and made some controversial comments as he rooted for the Red Raiders to beat Texas in their regular season finale. He bolstered his address with a reference to Texas Tech's 37-34 overtime win against Texas last season.

"Coach, I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m going to be in Austin for Thanksgiving, OK? And you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year,” Yormark said, addressing Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.

Obviously, Friday night's outcome wasn't what the conference commissioner was hoping to see after the holiday. Even worse, the Longhorns kept receipts and put them on the big screen.

In the fourth quarter of the statement win, the video board at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium lit up with Yormark's comments. Texas added "see y'all in Arlington" in bold text. You can watch the entire display below.

A special message for Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark as Texas punches their ticket to Arlington. pic.twitter.com/XSYJlolRXk — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) November 25, 2023

Initially, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said he wasn't taking Yormark's comments too seriously.

"We know who’s behind us, and that’s OK. Now let’s go play," Sarkisian said, via the Austin American-Statesman.

But even then, he made sure to question the commissioner's intentions.

"I got a letter from the commissioner about sportsmanship the day before that speech,” Sarkisian added. “So I'm trying to figure out what are we promoting to our student-athletes and then to go say those types of things? So I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."

Although it's a little petty, Texas' taunting on Friday night seems to align with Sarkisian's comments. The team improved its record to 11-1, and the Longhorns could make a College Football Playoff appearance before leaving the Big 12.