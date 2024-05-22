Texas State Bobcat Stadium gets new name

- North Carolina and the fracturing of the ACC | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel is joined by senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss what's happening with the University of North Carolina and the ACC. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:02Now PlayingPaused
- Why the NCAA's settlement proposal is causing money issues | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel is joined by senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss the complications arising from the NCAA's settlement proposal and the ensuing debates over financial responsibilities. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a>lp or wherever you listen.pl</p>3:13Now PlayingPaused
- Vic Fangio returns to Philly 40 years after starting pro coaching career at Veterans StadiumNew Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio held his first press conference since joining the team on Thursday and discussed his roots in Philadelphia that date back to the 1980s.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nfl/philadelphia-eagles/vic-fangio-returns-to-philly-40-years-after-starting-pro-coaching-career-at-veterans-stadium/583866/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Vic Fangio returns to Philly 40 years after starting pro coaching career at Veterans Stadium</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>2:09Now PlayingPaused
Texas State Bobcat Stadium gets new name
Thanks to the largest football facility naming rights deal in the Sun Belt Conference, the Texas State University football team will now play in University Federal Credit Union or UFCU Stadium.