Advertisement

Texas softball to play Oklahoma in Big 12 Championship

eric bean
·1 min read

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners softball teams have been on a collision course for a fourth matchup in 2024 at the Big 12 softball tournament in Oklahoma City.

After the No. 1 Longhorns and No. 4 Sooners notched two five-inning victories apiece, the top two seeds in the conference tournament will play Saturday for the conference crown.

Texas started the tournament with a 13-4 five-inning victory over Texas Tech Thursday. Katie Stewart led the team with four RBI, while Viviana Martinez registered a three-run home run to give Texas an 11-4 lead in the third inning. Mac Morgan (12-1) earned the victory.

On Friday, Texas defeated Baylor 14-3 in five innings. The Longhorns scored six runs in the first and second innings to build a quick 12-0 lead. Bella Dayton led the Longhorns with four RBI in the win, including a two-RBI triple in the first and two-run home run. Reese Atwood hit a three-run home run in the first. Teagan Kavan (17-2) earned the victory.

Oklahoma beat Kansas 10-1 and BYU 13-2 on its way to the championship.

First pitch between the Longhorns and Sooners is set for 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire