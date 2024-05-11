Texas softball to play Oklahoma in Big 12 Championship

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners softball teams have been on a collision course for a fourth matchup in 2024 at the Big 12 softball tournament in Oklahoma City.

After the No. 1 Longhorns and No. 4 Sooners notched two five-inning victories apiece, the top two seeds in the conference tournament will play Saturday for the conference crown.

Three days and eight games later… the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship is decided. pic.twitter.com/VJXSYdKRL3 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 11, 2024

Texas started the tournament with a 13-4 five-inning victory over Texas Tech Thursday. Katie Stewart led the team with four RBI, while Viviana Martinez registered a three-run home run to give Texas an 11-4 lead in the third inning. Mac Morgan (12-1) earned the victory.

On Friday, Texas defeated Baylor 14-3 in five innings. The Longhorns scored six runs in the first and second innings to build a quick 12-0 lead. Bella Dayton led the Longhorns with four RBI in the win, including a two-RBI triple in the first and two-run home run. Reese Atwood hit a three-run home run in the first. Teagan Kavan (17-2) earned the victory.

Oklahoma beat Kansas 10-1 and BYU 13-2 on its way to the championship.

First pitch between the Longhorns and Sooners is set for 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire