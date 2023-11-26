Texas secures top spot in Big 12 Power Rankings after final week of the regular season

The 2023 college football season has been a thrill ride from start to finish. In its lone season as a 14-team conference, the Big 12 did not disappoint. There were fantastic games throughout the conference schedule that brought us to a dramatic final weekend of the regular season.

The Sooners will look back on this season, knowing they missed an opportunity to reach the Big 12 title game. Their performances against Kansas and Oklahoma State were the difference. And although there was some officiating negligence in the loss to the Cowboys, the Sooners also gave the ball away three times in the loss in Bedlam. Combined, the Sooners turned the ball over six times in their two losses and just seven times total in their other 10 games.

Take care of the football and the Sooners are playing for the Big 12 title this weekend.

Week 13 provided a thrilling overtime game between Oklahoma State and BYU. Iowa State and Kansas State played down to the wire in a wintery Farmageddon. Texas beat Texas Tech by 50 with Brett Yormark in attendance, and West Virginia made good on their promise to the preseason media poll look foolish.

After the final week of the regular season, let’s take a look at this week’s Big 12 Power Rankings.

Texas Longhorns (11-1, 8-1 Big 12)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 1

This Week: Beat Texas Tech 57-7

The Texas Longhorns made a statement on Friday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, running for over 300 yards. They look like they’ll be a heavy favorite in their Big 12 title matchup against Oklahoma State.

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Last Week: 2

This Week: Beat TCU 69-45

The Oklahoma Sooners finished the regular season on a high note with a 24-point win over a game TCU squad. Defensively it should have been much better, but that is just where Oklahoma is at the moment. They’re a good team with a lot of room to grow.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3, 7-2)

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 4

This Week: Beat BYU 40-34

The Oklahoma State Cowboys rallied from a 24-6 first half deficit as Ollie Gordon ran for five touchdowns, including a pair in overtime, to propel the Cowboys to the Big 12 title game.

Yes, the Cowboys hold a win over the Oklahoma Sooners. But are they a better team?

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 5

This Week: Beat Kansas State 42-35

On a snowy day, the Iowa State Cyclones only gained 10 first downs. But they had five touchdowns of 60 yards or more in the win. Abu Sama ran for scores of 71, 77, and 60 yards en route to 276 yards on 16 carries.

Up Next: at Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 3

This Week: Lost to Iowa State 42-35

Kansas State averaged under four yards per carry on a snowy day in Manhattan. The Wildcats had 32 first downs and were 11 of 23 on third down, but they couldn’t slow down the Cyclones.

Carter Skaggs/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 7

This Week: Beat Cincinnati 49-16

Jason Bean made his return and Devin Neal continued his strong season with another 100-yard rushing effort in the Jayhawks win. It was the first eight-win season for Kansas since 2008.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 8

This Week: Beat Baylor 34-31

After being picked 14th in the preseason media poll, the West Virginia Mountaineers finished sixth in the Big 12. Jaheim White had another big day with 133 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6, 5-4)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 6

This Week: Lost to Texas 57-7

The Texas Tech Red Raiders did not rise to the occasion in their big Black Friday matchup vs. the Longhorns. They had no answer for a Texas run game that put up 302 yards on seven yards per carry.

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 10

This Week: Beat Houston 27-14

R.J. Harvey had another huge day for the UCF Knights with 136 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It was a solid first season for the Knights, who earned bowl eligibility with the win.

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Last Week: 9

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma 69-45

The Horned Frogs made things interesting in the second half when they pulled within 14 points of the Sooners. But ultimately, they weren’t able to overcome the huge first half deficit.

Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Last Week: 11

This Week: Lost to Oklahoma State 40-34

BYU was ahead 24-6 at halftime and took a lead in overtime, but they couldn’t slow down the Cowboys in the second half.

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 12

This Week: Lost to UCF 27-13

The Houston Cougars have already moved on from Dana Holgorsen after a disappointing 4-8 finish. The next question is who’s next at the helm for Houston.

Carter Skaggs/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week: 13

This Week: Lost to Kansas 49-16

Cincinnati was just 6 of 15 on third down and allowed 562 total yards to the Jayhawks. Scott Satterfield has a lot of work to do to restore the Cincinnati Bearcats back to the competitive team they were under Luke Fickell.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: 14

This Week: Lost to West Virginia 34-31

The Baylor Bears have opted to hold on to Dave Aranda despite a Bears defense that ranked 114th in the nation in points allowed per game. Not good enough for the guy who was once considered a defensive guru.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire