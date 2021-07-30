Texas & OU to SEC spells end of collegiate sports as we know it

Reuters Videos

Japan said on Friday (July 30) it will expand states of emergency to three prefectures around Tokyo and in Osaka, as COVID-19 cases spike during the Olympic Games.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a news conference the virus is spreading at an unprecedented speed largely because of Delta variant:He advised that people watch the Olympics on TV at home, and also said he is worried the country's hospital beds could become stretched. 64% of Tokyo's hospital beds available for serious COVID cases were already filled as of mid-week.Tokyo is already under its fourth state of emergency since the pandemic began.Suga also declared five other prefectures as coming under "quasi-emergency," meaning that more than a half of the country now lives under some restrictions.The new emergency measures will be in effect from Aug. 2-Aug. 31.Suga and Olympics organizers have denied there is any link between the Summer Games and the recent sharp spike in cases.Organizers on Friday reported 27 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including three athletes, bringing the total since July 1 to 220.Experts worry holding the Games has sent a confusing message to the public about the need to limit activities when less than 30% of the residents of Japan are fully vaccinated.