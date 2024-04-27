Texas OT Christian Jones selected by the Arizona Cardinals in fifth round

Offensive lineman Christian Jones, a four-year starter and six-year player for the Texas Longhorns and Joe Moore Award semifinalist, found his NFL home as the Arizona Cardinals selected him with the No. 162 pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Cypress (TX) native helped the Longhorns gain 188.4 rushing yards per game in 2023.

Jones saw action on Texas’ special teams unit in 2019 before playing primarily right tackle for three of his four seasons starting on the Longhorns’ offense.

He also excelled in the classroom as a member of the Big 12 commissioner’s honor roll seven times. Jones was on the Academic All-Big 12 team in 2021 and 2023. On the field, he was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023.

The Arizona Cardinals select #Texas OL Christian Jones with pick No. 162 in the #NFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/LbOtMRWFLr — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire