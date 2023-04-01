Texas makes the top five for elite 2024 OT Blake Frazier

2024 offensive tackle Blake Fraizer is narrowing down his recruitment.

The four-star out of Austin Vandergrift has announced his top five schools, including Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Texas.

Frazier is rated as the No. 15 offensive tackle and a top 200 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He has picked up 25 offers following his junior season of high school.

On3 Sports sat down with Fraizer to discuss his five finalists. He spoke highly of his hometown Longhorns.

“Having grown up in Austin I’ve probably gone to more Longhorn games than any other school,” Frazier said. “The Longhorns are a staple within the city and everyone of my friends loves them and everywhere you go it’s a Hook ‘Em shirt. It’s hard to hate the horns and I definitely have enjoyed the process with them being in it.”

Texas offensive line recruiting has ramped up since Steve Sarkisian took over in 2021. Fraizer fits the profile of what Kyle Flood is looking for in an offensive line prospect.

