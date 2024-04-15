The Texas A&M women's tennis team captured their third straight SEC title after 4-0 defeat of Alabama

The Texas A&M baseball team wasn't the only Aggie squad to get a sweep over the weekend. No. 11 Texas A&M (20-6, 12-1 SEC) blew No. 29 Alabama (14-9, 5-8 SEC) out of the water on Sunday, beating the Tide 4-0 to secure their third consecutive SEC title. The Crimson Tide never stood a chance and a handful of matches went unfinished due to the quick work put in by the Aggies.

In doubles the pairs of Lucciana Perez/Jeanette Mireles and Sydney Fitch/Nicole Khirin took care of their matches to take a 1-0 Aggie lead into the Singles. Once again Lucciana Perez, Nicole Khirin, and Jeanette Mireles all won in straight sets propelling A&M to a 4-0 win. Head coach Mark Weaver gave his thoughts on winning their third title in a row.

"It has not been easy in the previous years, but we are a very resilient group and we've done nothing but get better every day. We are truly playing the best tennis we've played all season and are headed in the right direction. "I think our team chemistry has clicked in the last six weeks, and we have improved in several positions. We are hard workers and always try to find ways to get better every day. If we felt sorry for ourselves early in the season, we wouldn't be standing here with our third-straight trophy."

Up next for the Aggies is the SEC tournament that will take place on April 19 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.

