Texas A&M vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Texas A&M vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Texas A&M (8-3), LSU (5-6)

Texas A&M vs LSU Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

LSU just isn’t scoring enough.

It wasn’t able to score against Alabama, it wasn’t able to score against Ole Miss, it wasn’t able to score against ULM.

The 49 points put up against Florida were the most the O has been able to put up in SEC play by a mile – overall, it scored more than 28 against the Gators, Central Michigan, and McNeese State. That’s it.

Texas A&M might not have a high-powered attack, but it might be able to put this away with a few early scores.

However …

Why LSU Will Win

Texas A&M should play at LSU’s speed.

This isn’t an Aggie team that’s going to come out and crank up 50 on a decent defense. It’s had a few blowup moments – the 41 scored against Alabama were nice – but for the most part it’s going to want to grind, work the clock, and not take any chances whatsoever.

LSU might not be winning, but it’s keeping games close. Despite the lack of scoring, it had Alabama on its heels in the 20-14 loss. It pushed Arkansas 16-13, and the only blowout came at Kentucky back in early October.

The game should never get out of hand.

What’s Going To Happen

LSU will come up with an inspired effort for a whole slew of reasons.

It’s the regular season finale, it could be the last ride of the current era, and there’s a shot at going bowling and salvaging something out of the season with a win.

It’ll be hanging around well into the third quarter, but the Texas A&M’s No. 2 scoring defense will hold firm when it has to.

LSU just doesn’t score, and A&M allowed just 15 points per game. Don’t expect fireworks.

Don’t expect 74-72 like 2018.

Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction, Lines

Texas A&M 24, LSU 14

Line: Texas A&M -6.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

