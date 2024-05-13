Texas A&M softball will host a regional after earning the No. 16 seed

There was no question that the Texas A&M (40-13, 15-9) softball team would make the field of 64 and there was little doubt that they would not host a regional. Well, now that the brackets have been released, it's been confirmed that the Aggies will indeed get a few postseason home games as a 16 seed. Now that's where the head-scratching comes in once you see that teams that are seeded above the Aggies.

A&M is third in the SEC, has a better overall record conference record, last 10, an SEC Tournament win, and is second in the conference in team batting. With all of that noted Arkansas, Georgia, and Alabama are all seeded higher than the Aggies. To add insult to injury A&M has a series win over Alabama this season. However, if you ask Coach Trisha Ford, they are right where they want to be at this time in the season... Hosting a regional in front of the 12th man at Davis Diamond.

The College Station regional consists of the following teams:

Texas A&M Texas State Penn St. UAlbany

The winner of the College Station regional will face the winner of the Austin regional being hosted by Texas.

https://twitter.com/AggieSoftball/status/1789804022406250719

The games will start on May 17 with Texas St. against Penn St. and the Aggies will take on UAlbany in game two in the same day on ESPN + at 5:30 pm CST.

