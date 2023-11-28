Texas A&M OC Bobby Petrino will not return in 2024, and is favorite to land with Arkansas

With the hiring of new Texas A&M Football head coach Mike Elko, swift changes would begin to take effect as soon as Tuesday, as several assistant coaches who served under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher will not be retained under Elko heading into the 2024 season.

After it was announced that Aggies wide receiver/quarterback coach Dameyune Craig would not be retained under Elko, veteran offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who was hired just one year ago after then-head coach Jimbo Fisher was pressured to turn over the offensive play-calling duties.

Despite minor improvements, in-season issues mounted, specifically quarterback Conner Weigman’s season-ending injury, which destroyed any consistency coupled with horrendous offensive line play. The fact that Petrino will not remain in College Station is no surprise, given Elko’s need to build the staff his image; Petrino’s future might lead him back to his old stomping grounds, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Arkansas and current head coach Sam Pittman are vetting the situation and hiring Petrino for the same postion with the Razorbacks.

Sources: Arkansas is vetting hiring former head coach Bobby Petrino as the school's next offensive coordinator. Petrino has indicated in the recruiting space that he's in the mix for an SEC coordinator job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2023

In four seasons as Arkansas’s head coach (2008-2011), including several controversial moments, Petrino noted as an offensive guru of his time, led the Razorbacks to a 34-17 overall record, including a Cotton Bowl win after an 11-2 finish in 2011.

If Petrino were to come back to Arkansas, all I can say is that the memes would be incredible, and he may save Sam Pittman’s head coaching career.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire