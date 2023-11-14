Texas A&M head coaching search: Are Deion Sanders, Mike Norvell candidates for vacancy?

Texas A&M is on the search for a new head coach after firing Jimbo Fisher after six seasons, with a buyout of $77 million.

Fisher mostly underachieved, winning no conference titles and having no College Football Playoff appearances. Athletic director Ross Bjork offered a reason for firing Fisher saying, "we are not reaching our full potential" and the administration didn't see "the trend lines improving."

The powers that be in College Station say money is no object for the next head coach and the competition will only get tougher for the Aggies with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC next season. Timing is crucial in hiring the next coach, as the first transfer portal window, which takes place after the regular season in December, lasts 30 days, and the early signing day starts Dec. 20.

Over the next couple of weeks, dozens of names will be attached to the new job.

Here is the latest on the Texas A&M coaching search:

Deion Sanders

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is trying has remained positive despite the Buffaloes' struggles in recent games.

Colorado's first-year coach, has not publicly addressed the rumors, but other people have thrown in their opinions about it.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN's "First Take" says that Sanders to A&M would make sense.

"That’s what I’ve been saying, Deion Sanders in the SEC," Smith exclaimed. "With that vault that they have available to them. Them hogs that he could recruit," Smith said. "He doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them. "Primetime Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen."

Dan Lanning

The Oregon head coach has made it clear about his intention for the near future. He is staying with the Ducks.

"Everything I want exists right here," Lanning said. "I'm not going anywhere. There's zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else. I've got unfinished business here. … We have the resources, the tools, anybody that can't understand why you would want to be at this place, doesn't understand exactly what exists here."

The Ducks are currently No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Dan Lanning not only said there’s zero chance he’s leaving but he’s not even trying to leverage for more money. I love him pic.twitter.com/pOHmeANmyF — Carter 🦆⚡️ (@KingJustinHerb1) November 14, 2023

Mike Norvell

The Florida State head coach, and Texas native, was less emphatic about staying in Tallahassee. As with Oregon, the undefeated Seminoles are in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt.

"There’s not any real point to talking about it," Norvell said at his news conference on Nov. 13. "It’s funny how sometimes those things get out there and people want to try and use that in recruiting. I told recruits, two years ago everyone was talking about, 'How long is he going to be there? They better win some games or he’s not."

Mike Elko

The Duke head coach was the Texas A&M defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021. He also seems to be distancing himself from any speculation that he might leave. Elko says he is not oblivious to the coaching carousel but doesn't understand how his name came up in the rumor mill.

"Everybody knows I’m very happy at this place," Elko said. "We’re doing a lot of special things at this place. My family is very happy here. We love Duke. We love everything this place is for. Again, I say this all the time, when you’re doing your job well, everybody thinks you’re leaving. When you’re doing your job bad, everyone thinks you’re leaving," Elko said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas A&M football coach search: Is Deion Sanders a legit candidate?