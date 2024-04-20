Texas football's spring game delivered big play after big play | Jones

How fun was that?

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Saturday's Orange-White spring game was one of the most exciting he's been around, and it's hard to argue after watching ... (checks notes):

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers watches his first-quarter pass intercepted by Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins during Saturday's Orange-White game. It was one of the most memorable plays of the scrimmage at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

1. A pick-six by defensive tackle Alfred Collins

2. Scoring bombs thrown by quarterbacks Trey Owens and Arch Manning.

3. And big play after big play by receivers Ryan Wingo and Isaiah Bond.

Saturday's scrimmage should provide plenty for Texas fans to chew on over the summer.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's spring game focus look at the big plays.