Texas football sets all-time season ticket record

Excitement for the 2022 Texas football season is extremely high. Fans are chopping at the bit to pack Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium and support the team.

The University of Texas announced on Friday season ticket sales for the upcoming year have surpassed the all-time record. The mark was previously set in 2019 at just over 63,000 seats.

Fans will be treated to a rare seven home games in 2022, including a premier nonconference matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Texas will also play host to Louisiana Monroe and UTSA, along with Big 12 Conference foes West Virginia, Iowa State, TCU and Baylor.

Limited season tickets are still available for purchase on the official school website.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are looking to get the program headed back in the right direction in front of a packed house this season.

