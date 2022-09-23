Texas Football: Five players to watch vs. Texas Tech

No. 22 Texas makes the trip to Lubbock this weekend for a matchup against Texas Tech.

Both teams enter with identical 2-1 records through three nonconference games. Texas dropped a nail biter to No. 1 Alabama in between two double-digit wins over UL Monroe and UTSA. Texas Tech is coming off a road loss to No. 12 NC State but won an impressive overtime game against a top 25 Houston squad in Week 2.

Texas’ offense put up historic numbers against the Red Raiders a season ago. The Longhorns ran Texas Tech out of DKR by a final score of 70-35.

New Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has his team looking much improved early on this season. The new-look Red Raiders and rowdy environment in Lubbock will be no easy task for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

Here is a look at five Longhorns to keep an eye on in Texas’ Big 12 opener vs. Texas Tech on Saturday.

WR Xavier Worthy

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Xavier Worthy enjoyed his breakout game against Texas Tech last season. He hauled in three touchdowns for 100 yards in the blowout victory. Worthy is off to a slow start to his sophomore campaign. This matchup provides Worthy with a great opportunity for a big day.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Tavion Sanders could be used as a weapon in the play-action game with Texas Tech’s defense focused on slowing down Bijan Robinson and the run game. Steve Sarkisian can dial up some plays for his uber-talented tight end.

LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

James Madison transfer Diamote Tucker-Dorsey is in line to start for DeMarvion Overshown who is missing the first half due to a targeting penalty. Tucker-Dorsey has played well as a Longhorn so far and is going to be asked to step up in a bigger role vs. Texas Tech.

DB D'Shawn Jamison

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

D’Shawn Jamison leads the Texas secondary against a pass-heavy Texas Tech offense. Turnovers have been an issue for Tech quarterback Donavan Smith. Jamison has a knock for getting his hands on the football.

DE Barryn Sorrell

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Keeping Donavan Smith in the pocket must be a point of emphasis for Texas defense. Barryn Sorrell matchups up well against a struggling Texas Tech offensive line. A strong performance from Sorrell would provide a huge boost to the Texas defense.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire