Texas football earns most All-Big 12 First Team selections and awards since 2005

The 2023 All-Big 12 Football honors have been announced, and the conference's Defensive Player of the Year, T'Vondre Sweat, led the way for Texas.

The Longhorns had 26 players earn recognition, with Byron Murphy II being chosen as Defensive Lineman of the Year, Adonai Mitchell earning Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Anthony Hill Jr. being given a share of Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) and Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrate a play during the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

The All-Big 12 First Team featured seven Texas players including Sweat and Murphy as well as kicker Bert Auburn, offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., linebacker Jaylan Ford, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders and wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who also earned a second spot as a return specialist. Oklahoma had the next most with four and Kansas had three.

The seven first-team honorees and four individual accolade winners led the conference and were the most for the Longhorns since 2005. Second-team honorees include Mitchell, Jonathon Brooks and defensive back Jahdae Barron. The honorable mentions list is basically a starting 11 of players.

Hill, CJ Baxter (RB), Terrance Brooks (DB), Ethan Burke (DL), Alfred Collins (DL), Quinn Ewers (QB), Gunnar Helm (TE), Christian Jones (OL), Jake Majors (OL), Ryan Sanborn (P), Barryn Sorrell (DL), Michael Taaffe (DB), Jerrin Thompson (DB) and Jordan Whittington (WR) were all named as honorable mentions to round out Texas' Big 12 awards.

