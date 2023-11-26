Advertisement

Texas doesn’t see any movement in US LBM Coaches Poll

No. 7 Texas didn’t see any movement in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll after defeating Texas Tech 57-7.

Considering Texas has three ranked wins on their resume, many are arguing that the Longhorns should be ranked ahead of Oregon. However, the upcoming championship weekend will surely shake up the rankings.

Oregon and Washington will face off against each other for the Pac-12 title, Florida State will play Louisville for the ACC Championship game, Georgia faces a tough test against Alabama for the SEC title, and Texas will meet Oklahoma State in Dallas for the Big 12 Championship.

At the conclusion of the regular season, three Big 12 programs are ranked in the Coaches Poll. Texas (7), Oklahoma (12), and Oklahoma State (19).

Here’s a full look at the Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

12-0

1,571 (59)

2

Michigan

12-0

1,460 (4)

+1

3

Washington

12-0

1417

+2

4

Florida State

12-0

1403

+1

5

Oregon

11-1

1278

+1

6

Ohio State

10-1

1250

-4

7

Texas

11-1

1226

8

Alabama

11-1

1182

9

Missouri

10-2

1034

+1

10

Penn State

10-2

967

+1

11

Ole Miss

10-2

937

+1

12

Oklahoma

10-2

895

+1

13

LSU

9-3

780

+1

14

Louisville

10-2

716

-5

15

Arizona

9-3

681

+1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

602

+1

17

Iowa

10-2

553

+2

18

Tulane

11-1

549

19

Oklahoma State

9-3

253

+2

20

North Carolina State

9-3

303

+4

21

Oregon State

8-4

253

-6

22

Liberty

12-0

236

23

Tennessee

8-4

209

24

SMU

10-2

135

+1

25

James Madison

11-1

79

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

