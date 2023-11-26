Texas doesn’t see any movement in US LBM Coaches Poll

No. 7 Texas didn’t see any movement in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll after defeating Texas Tech 57-7.

Considering Texas has three ranked wins on their resume, many are arguing that the Longhorns should be ranked ahead of Oregon. However, the upcoming championship weekend will surely shake up the rankings.

Oregon and Washington will face off against each other for the Pac-12 title, Florida State will play Louisville for the ACC Championship game, Georgia faces a tough test against Alabama for the SEC title, and Texas will meet Oklahoma State in Dallas for the Big 12 Championship.

At the conclusion of the regular season, three Big 12 programs are ranked in the Coaches Poll. Texas (7), Oklahoma (12), and Oklahoma State (19).

Here’s a full look at the Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 12-0 1,571 (59) – 2 Michigan 12-0 1,460 (4) +1 3 Washington 12-0 1417 +2 4 Florida State 12-0 1403 +1 5 Oregon 11-1 1278 +1 6 Ohio State 10-1 1250 -4 7 Texas 11-1 1226 – 8 Alabama 11-1 1182 – 9 Missouri 10-2 1034 +1 10 Penn State 10-2 967 +1 11 Ole Miss 10-2 937 +1 12 Oklahoma 10-2 895 +1 13 LSU 9-3 780 +1 14 Louisville 10-2 716 -5 15 Arizona 9-3 681 +1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 602 +1 17 Iowa 10-2 553 +2 18 Tulane 11-1 549 – 19 Oklahoma State 9-3 253 +2 20 North Carolina State 9-3 303 +4 21 Oregon State 8-4 253 -6 22 Liberty 12-0 236 – 23 Tennessee 8-4 209 – 24 SMU 10-2 135 +1 25 James Madison 11-1 79 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

