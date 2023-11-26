Texas doesn’t see any movement in US LBM Coaches Poll
No. 7 Texas didn’t see any movement in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll after defeating Texas Tech 57-7.
Considering Texas has three ranked wins on their resume, many are arguing that the Longhorns should be ranked ahead of Oregon. However, the upcoming championship weekend will surely shake up the rankings.
Oregon and Washington will face off against each other for the Pac-12 title, Florida State will play Louisville for the ACC Championship game, Georgia faces a tough test against Alabama for the SEC title, and Texas will meet Oklahoma State in Dallas for the Big 12 Championship.
At the conclusion of the regular season, three Big 12 programs are ranked in the Coaches Poll. Texas (7), Oklahoma (12), and Oklahoma State (19).
Here’s a full look at the Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
12-0
1,571 (59)
–
2
12-0
1,460 (4)
+1
3
Washington
12-0
1417
+2
4
Florida State
12-0
1403
+1
5
11-1
1278
+1
6
10-1
1250
-4
7
11-1
1226
–
8
11-1
1182
–
9
Missouri
10-2
1034
+1
10
10-2
967
+1
11
Ole Miss
10-2
937
+1
12
10-2
895
+1
13
9-3
780
+1
14
Louisville
10-2
716
-5
15
Arizona
9-3
681
+1
16
9-3
602
+1
17
10-2
553
+2
18
Tulane
11-1
549
–
19
Oklahoma State
9-3
253
+2
20
North Carolina State
9-3
303
+4
21
Oregon State
8-4
253
-6
22
Liberty
12-0
236
–
23
8-4
209
–
24
SMU
10-2
135
+1
25
James Madison
11-1
79
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Kansas State
Others Receiving Votes
Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;