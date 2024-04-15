Texas’ Dillon Mitchell, Tyrese Hunter to enter transfer portal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the Texas Longhorns made a big splash in the transfer portal Sunday with three commitments, two of their most productive players announced Monday that they’ll leave the program.

Dillon Mitchell announced on social media that he’ll enter the transfer portal and test the NBA Draft waters again like he did last season before returning to Texas. Mitchell scored 9.6 points per game and grabbed 7.5 rebounds in his sophomore season for the Longhorns.

“Thank you Longhorn Nation for an incredible two years,” Mitchell wrote in a post on X. “Thank you to my brothers for the memories, my coaches who pushed me and my family for supporting me. I’ll be a Longhorn forever. Hook ’em!”

Mitchell will retain his college eligibility while he sees where he could be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft. He has until May 29 to stay in the draft pool or withdraw and return to college.

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) goes to the hoop against Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Tyrese Hunter is reportedly headed to the portal for the second time in his college career after coming to Texas from Iowa State two seasons ago. Hunter averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 34% from 3-point range in his second year for the Longhorns.

The departures come a day after the men’s basketball program announced three incoming transfers including highly sought-after Arkansas guard Tramon Mark, along with Julian Larry and Jayson Kent from Indiana State.

Mitchell and Hunter make six players from the Longhorns entering the transfer portal this season, including 4-star freshman Chris Johnson. Cam Scott, a 5-star incoming freshman recruit for the Longhorns, was released from his National Letter of Intent due to “private family matters.” He said in a social media post that he wanted to “stay closer to loved ones as I pursue the next steps in my college basketball career.” Scott is from South Carolina.

