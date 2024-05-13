Texas basketball's 2024-25 SEC schedule sees rematch with Tennessee and Rick Barnes

Rodney Terry and the Longhorns will have their hands full in their first season in the SEC.

The Longhorns' SEC schedule for next season was released Monday by the conference. Key matchups for Texas include two games against rivals Texas A&M and Oklahoma as well as a rematch with Tennessee, which eliminated the Longhorns from this year's NCAA Tournament and is coached by former Horns coach Rick Barnes.

As expected, Texas A&M and Oklahoma will be permanent conference rivals for Texas, which means the Longhorns will play those schools on a home-and-away basis each season.

Rodney Terry will lead the Longhorns against Texas A&M twice and Oklahoma twice, giving the Longhorns matchups with their two biggest rivalry schools in their first SEC season. They'll also face former UT coach Rick Barnes, now with the Volunteers, and former Kentucky coach John Calipari, now at Arkansas.

The Longhorns also will get a shot against Arkansas and new Razorbacks coach John Calipari, who left Kentucky after a first round exit in March.

In the current 14-team SEC, teams play 18 conference games with a schedule that features three permanent opponents played on a home-and-home basis each season for six games. Each team has two additional home-and-home series each season against SEC opponents that rotate from year to year for another four games. Each team also plays the eight remaining conference opponents once each season.

The SEC also announced that the 2025 conference tournament will take place March 12-16 in Nashville.

Texas is coming off an up-and-down year which saw departures of key starters by way of graduation or the transfer portal. Max Abmas and Dylan Disu used up their eligibility while Dillon Mitchell and Tyrese Hunter entered the portal, with Hunter joining Memphis.

Terry, however, also has had success in the portal. Vanderbilt's Malik Presley was the fifth and most recent player to sign with Texas. He joins guards Jordan Pope from Oregon State and Julian Larry from Indiana State as well as wings Tramon Mark from Arkansas and Jayson Kent from Indiana State.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball schedule 2024-25: SEC features rematch with Tennessee